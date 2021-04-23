K'taka Minister hits out those criticising govt for handling of COVID situation

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:26 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday hit out at those criticising the state government for the poor handling of the COVID-19 situation.

''We are in this situation after giving permission to various economic activities. Is it magic to contain the spurt in cases after letting all the economic activities take place?'' Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said there was a health emergency in the country, which is not limited to Karnataka alone.

Sudhakar stressed on the fact that the virus which has hit the world was new where there is genome sequencing happening.

''We don't have the (authentic) reports about it (virus). We are taking some steps founded on scientific principles that too on an experimental basis, which we don't know what we are doing is right or wrong,'' he pointed out.

He also said that there was no point in making personal comments when the issue has thrown a challenge before the medical world.

''There indeed are some shortcomings which I won't deny. When a pandemic hits the society, all arrangements crumble,'' Sudhakar said.

He said even the United States of America and Europe, which are way ahead in terms of medical science and healthcare, were rattled by the outbreak of pandemic.

The Congress and the JD(S) have been criticising the government for the poor handling of COVID with cases surging in the state.

The state witnessed new 25,795 cases on Thursday and 123 deaths.

There are close to two lakh active cases in the state including 985 in ICUs.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

