Left Menu

Unidentified person booked for rumour about Mahajan's death

Expressed my best wishes to her her family. The former Lok Sabha speakers son Mandar put out a video clip saying that his mother is perfectly fine and urged people not to believe in the false news about her.My mother is perfectly fine.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:16 IST
Unidentified person booked for rumour about Mahajan's death

Police here registered an offence on Friday against an unidentified person for spreading rumours on social media about the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an official said.

Local BJP leader and former corporator Sudhir Dedge lodged a complaint, on the basis of which a case was filed against an unidentified person under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Sarafa police station inspector Sunil Sharma told PTI.

Along with his written complaint, Dedge attached a screenshot of the social media post, which wrongly mentioned about the death of 78-year-old Mahajan.

''With that, our cyber inquiry would try to trace the person who first spread the rumour,'' he added.

The police officer said that under section 144 of the CrPC, the district administration has banned such social media posts that may create law and order problems, he added.

Dedge, a supporter of Mahajan, in his complaint stated that the rumours about the former MP's death deeply hurt him mentally and flared up people's anger that may lead to public gatherings.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and few media organisations had on Thursday announced the demise of Mahajan.

However, Tharoor and others had later deleted the tweets after BJP leaders pointed out that she was fine.

After deleting the post, Tharoor had said he was relieved that Mahajan was doing fine and said he banked on ''a reliable source'' in putting out his tweet.

On Friday, Tharoor said in a tweet, ''Spoke to Sumitra Mahajan ji's son to convey my sincere apologies at last night's misinformation. He was most gracious & understanding.

Delighted to hear she is very much better. Expressed my best wishes to her & her family.'' The former Lok Sabha speaker's son Mandar put out a video clip saying that his mother is perfectly fine and urged people not to believe in the false news about her.

''My mother is perfectly fine. Please do not rely on false news being spread about her. Her COVID report is negative. I met her only in the evening and she is healthy,'' he said in the video.

Mahajan was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2014 to 2019.

She earlier represented the Indore Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament for eight terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands attend funeral of Chad's Deby, Macron pledges French support

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Chads President Idriss Deby on Friday, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading tributes to the long-ruling strongman whose death in a battle with rebels has thrown the country into crisis.Ma...

Three months before Olympics, Japan declares 'short' emergency in Tokyo

Japan declared short and powerful states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday as the country struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic three months before the Olympics. The government will require re...

A Teacher Season 2 might never actually happen, says Kate Mara

Last year, FX released many series that are available on its sister streaming service Hulu. FXs last year releases include A Teacher created by Hannah Fidell. The series A Teacher is based on the creators 2013 film of the same name starring...

India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. He said he was concerned a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021