Kundapur MLA tests Covid-19 positive

Halady Srinivas Shetty, who represents Kundapur constituency in the Karnataka Assembly, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised, sources said on Friday.

Sources said the Kundapur MLA went for a test after experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus and the result came out positive.

Shetty has been admitted to a private hospital in Udupi for treatment.PTI MVG PTI PTI

