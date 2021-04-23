Left Menu

Kundapur MLA tests Covid-19 positive

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:28 IST
Halady Srinivas Shetty, who represents Kundapur constituency in the Karnataka Assembly, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised, sources said on Friday.

Sources said the Kundapur MLA went for a test after experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus and the result came out positive.

Shetty has been admitted to a private hospital in Udupi for treatment.PTI MVG PTI PTI

