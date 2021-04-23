Left Menu

Merkel defends lobbying for Wirecard on 2019 China visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her lobbying for Wirecard during a 2019 visit to China, testifying before a parliamentary committee Friday that the payments company received no special treatment and that it was in Germanys interest to promote its businesses.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:39 IST
Merkel defends lobbying for Wirecard on 2019 China visit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her lobbying for Wirecard during a 2019 visit to China, testifying before a parliamentary committee Friday that the payments company received no special treatment and that it was in Germany's interest to promote its businesses. Merkel said Wirecard's aim of entering the Chinese market overlapped with the best interests of the German economy as a whole. The company later collapsed in an accounting scandal. "Despite all the press reports, there was no reason to assume serious irregularities at Wirecard" at the time of the China trip, German news agency dpa quoted the chancellor as telling the committee. Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings in June after admitting that 1.9 billion euros (USD 2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn't exist. Some German lawmakers have accused authorities — from financial supervisors to prosecutors and auditors — of looking the other way, despite reports of irregularities at Wirecard dating back at least five years. The committee is investigating.

Asked about a meeting ahead of the China visit with Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, a former defense minister whose firm advised Wirecard, Merkel said she could not remember if Guttenberg had specifically named Wirecard.

Prosecutors in Munich are investigating the company's former chief executive, Markus Braun, on suspicion of criminal fraud. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz appeared by the committee on Thursday. Scholz denied any responsibility on his or the government's part for failures of oversight. He also rejected suggestions that German regulators or the Finance Ministry, which oversees them, protected Wirecard. But he conceded that the regulatory structure had not been set up well enough for such a case.

Scholz is also Germany's vice chancellor and his Social Democratic Party's candidate for chancellor in the country's Sept. 26 national election. Merkel is not running again and plans to leave office after almost 16 years as chancellor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks -statement

Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan called on the Afghan Taliban to reaffirm its commitment to achieving a negotiated settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan, the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement after tal...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq to open higher; Amex shares to weigh on Dow

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes tracked a firmer open on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express looked set to weigh on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery. Wall Streets ma...

Thousands attend funeral of Chad's Deby, Macron pledges French support

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Chads President Idriss Deby on Friday, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading tributes to the long-ruling strongman whose death in a battle with rebels has thrown the country into crisis.Ma...

Three months before Olympics, Japan declares 'short' emergency in Tokyo

Japan declared short and powerful states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday as the country struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic three months before the Olympics. The government will require re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021