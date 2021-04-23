Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant will not celebrate his b'day amid COVID surge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will not be celebrating his birthday on April 24 this year, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:43 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will not be celebrating his birthday on April 24 this year, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. In order to avoid any public gathering, the Chief Minister will not be available at his residence in Sankhali, Panaji or at the office in Secretariat, Porvorim for any personal greetings, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Consequently, the CMO requested the public not to visit or gather at Sawant's residence or office to greet him on his birthday. Moreover, the Chief Minister will dedicate his day in service of the people and focus on the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Earlier in the day, Sawant informed that the state government is not in favour of imposing lockdown. "Our financial activity must keep going, this is how we manage COVID. Therefore, we do not want to impose lockdown," he said. He further informed that the state government will provide free COVID vaccine to all eligible candidates from May 1. "Today we have placed 5 lakh orders of Covishield," he added. (ANI)

