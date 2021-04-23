Bengal voting for change, there is yearning for peace, security, development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the assembly polls in West Bengal are not only for change to oust the Trinamool Congress government but he is seeing emergence of an aspirational Bengal and there is yearning for peace, security and development. Addressing voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad through video conferencing , he said West Bengal is waiting for governance where every department works honestly and carries out its duty.

"West Bengal election is not just for a change in the government, I can see emergence of an aspirational, optimistic West Bengal. Be it villages or cities, I can see the yearning for a better life, better education, better employment and better option everywhere. There is yearning for peace, security, development. West Bengal is waiting for governance where every department works honestly and carries out its duty. West Bengal is voting for creating a system which is free of discrimination and full of harmony, " he said. Noting that record investment is coming to India, the Prime Minister said that the BJP government will ensure that a major chunk of this investment is used in West Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment.

"People of Bengal want the opportunity to work, dignity of labour. West Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality. The people are looking for employment opportunities, ease of living and ease of doing business. BJP has taken a pledge to complete all such needs," said PM Modi. He said students need to be connected to industry right from school days and they must be given education according to their preferences and their language and the New Education Policy has all these principles at its core.

"Silk and jute industries are important aspects of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Promoting them is our responsibility. Similarly, we would also reduce wastage of fruits and vegetables and help farmers in every possible way," he said. He said a BJP government will work for immediately providing Rs 18,000 to every farmer in the state.

PM Modi said that Kolkota has been known as 'city of joy'and it will be developed as 'city of future' through modern infrastructure. He said housing for the poor will be accelerated and steps taken to empower women.

The Prime Minister said that workers of BJP had made arrangements for his visit in accordance with COVID-19 protocols but it was not possible for him to come today. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases - the last two phases of Bengal polls - will be held on April 26 and 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

