Left Menu

Bengal voting for change, there is yearning for peace, security, development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the assembly polls in West Bengal are not only for change to oust the Trinamool Congress government but he is seeing emergence of an aspirational Bengal and there is yearning for peace, security and development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:34 IST
Bengal voting for change, there is yearning for peace, security, development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the assembly polls in West Bengal are not only for change to oust the Trinamool Congress government but he is seeing emergence of an aspirational Bengal and there is yearning for peace, security and development. Addressing voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad through video conferencing , he said West Bengal is waiting for governance where every department works honestly and carries out its duty.

"West Bengal election is not just for a change in the government, I can see emergence of an aspirational, optimistic West Bengal. Be it villages or cities, I can see the yearning for a better life, better education, better employment and better option everywhere. There is yearning for peace, security, development. West Bengal is waiting for governance where every department works honestly and carries out its duty. West Bengal is voting for creating a system which is free of discrimination and full of harmony, " he said. Noting that record investment is coming to India, the Prime Minister said that the BJP government will ensure that a major chunk of this investment is used in West Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment.

"People of Bengal want the opportunity to work, dignity of labour. West Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality. The people are looking for employment opportunities, ease of living and ease of doing business. BJP has taken a pledge to complete all such needs," said PM Modi. He said students need to be connected to industry right from school days and they must be given education according to their preferences and their language and the New Education Policy has all these principles at its core.

"Silk and jute industries are important aspects of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Promoting them is our responsibility. Similarly, we would also reduce wastage of fruits and vegetables and help farmers in every possible way," he said. He said a BJP government will work for immediately providing Rs 18,000 to every farmer in the state.

PM Modi said that Kolkota has been known as 'city of joy'and it will be developed as 'city of future' through modern infrastructure. He said housing for the poor will be accelerated and steps taken to empower women.

The Prime Minister said that workers of BJP had made arrangements for his visit in accordance with COVID-19 protocols but it was not possible for him to come today. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases - the last two phases of Bengal polls - will be held on April 26 and 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

MP: IAF C-17 plane ferries oxygen tanker to Guj for refilling

An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Friday carried an empty oxygen tanker from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said here.After refilling, the 30 metric tonne-capacity tanker will return to I...

SL vs Ban, 1st Test: Karunaratne powers hosts to 229/3, trailing by 312 runs

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne 85 powered Sri Lanka to 2293 after Bangladesh declared their first innings at 5417 d on the third day of the first Test here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. At stumps on day three, Sri ...

Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move

Russia expelled five Polish diplomats Friday in retaliation to Polish authorities expelling three Russian Embassy workers last week.The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador to inform him that the five diplomats mu...

Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

Hungarys government is walking back two controversial pieces of legislation that targeted foreign universities and civil society groups after they were struck down by the European Unions top court. Yet some affected groups say the changes d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021