Request L-G, CM to supply oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital urgently: Delhi BJP prez

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to supply oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, saying the situation was bad there and the patients were in a very critical state.Grappling with depleting oxygen levels, the hospital had got a tanker on Friday night to meet its requirements for the life saving-gas for its patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:11 IST
Grappling with depleting oxygen levels, the hospital had got a tanker on Friday night to meet its requirements for the life saving-gas for its patients.

Grappling with depleting oxygen levels, the hospital had got a tanker on Friday night to meet its requirements for the life saving-gas for its patients. More than 500 COVID-19 patients are admitted in the hospital, of which an estimated 140 require high-flow oxygen, according to the hospital officials.

It got 1.5 tonnes of oxygen on Saturday morning as the supply ran low. According to officials, the facility had just 200 cubic metres of oxygen left when its stock was replenished.

But that is likely to last just two hours, an official said. ''Just spoke to the chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr D S Rana. He informed me that the situation has become worse as oxygen has finished at the hospital. I request Lt Guv, Arvind Kejriwal to provide oxygen to the hospital on an urgent basis as patients are very critical,'' tweeted Gupta.

Twenty-five COVID patients in the elite hospital died on Friday with the scramble for oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs.

Sources said 'low-pressure oxygen' could be the likely cause of the deaths in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city's biggest and most high-profile hospitals, where the healthcare staff had to manually ventilate patients in the ICU and the emergency department.

Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent.

