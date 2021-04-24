Left Menu

UK opposition calls for standards commission after PM criticised by former top adviser

On Friday Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and the 2019 election campaign, denied reports he leaked Johnson's private communications over the sourcing of COVID-19 ventilators. Cummings also said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of refurbishing Johnson's residence and that the prime minister and his office had fallen below acceptable standards of competence and integrity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:02 IST
UK opposition calls for standards commission after PM criticised by former top adviser
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday called for an independent commission on ethics and standards in government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser criticized the UK leader's integrity. On Friday Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and the 2019 election campaign, denied reports he leaked Johnson's private communications over the sourcing of COVID-19 ventilators.

Cummings also said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of refurbishing Johnson's residence and that the prime minister and his office had fallen below acceptable standards of competence and integrity. Johnson's office in response on Friday said the government had followed the rules over the refurbishment. The prime minister had never interfered in a government leak inquiry, his office added.

"We need some kind of independent commission into ethics and standards in government, we can't let the prime minister mark his own homework on this," Steve Reed, Labour's spokesman on communities and local government, told BBC radio. "This was the closest ally the prime minister's got and he's telling us the prime minister's behaviour was unethical, foolish, and possibly illegal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran to bar travellers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

Iran said on Saturday that it would bar travellers from India over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already stricken country. Officials, however, did not say if any cases of the variant first identified in India in late March h...

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis.

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless Delhis Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis....

Russia reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.The coronavirus crisis center said 399 more deaths of coronavirus patients had be...

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021