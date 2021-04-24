Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:45 IST
Be cautious about conspiracies by destructive, anti-Bharat forces amid COVID crisis: RSS

The RSS on Saturday appealed to the people to be cautious about conspiracies by ''destructive and anti-Bharat'' forces, claiming they can take advantage of the adverse circumstances posed by the COVID-19 second wave to ''create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust''.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked the outfit's workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases.

As the country recorded over 3 lakh cases for the third consecutive day, Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital on Saturday, amid a deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen vital to save critically ill Covid patients.

''It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in the society can take advantage of these circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country.

''The countrymen, apart from their positive efforts to resolve the situation, should also be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces,'' Hosabale said.

He further said due to sudden worsening situation of the pandemic, people are facing the shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines.

Extensive efforts are being made to meet these challenges by the Centre, state governments and local civic bodies.

