Former CM recovers from COVID-19, returns home

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:45 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has recovered from coronavirus and has returned home.

''Due to your love, affection and prayers, I came home from the hospital today, recovering from a corona infection.

My salute to the love,'' the JD(S) second-in-command tweeted.

He added that the doctors have advised him not to meet anyone for the next two weeks and hence asked the people to cooperate.

Kumaraswamy tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a private hospital.

Prior to him, his parents - former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and mother Chennamma - were infected with the virus and were hospitalised.

