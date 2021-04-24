Left Menu

Cong LS MP seeks PM's intervention for immediate consignment of remdesivir

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:02 IST
Cong LS MP seeks PM's intervention for immediate consignment of remdesivir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress Lok Sabha MP V Vaithlingam on Saturday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate consignment of 10,000 doses of Remdesivir injections to the Union Territory to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to Modi, a copy of which was made available to mediapersons, he brought to his notice, the 'alarming situation' due to the rise in cases and said all hospitals in Puducherry have run out of Oxygen beds.

He also alleged that Puducherry had been left out in allocation of Remdesivir by the Union Health Ministry, which had given the anti-viral drug to other states.

''This is unfortunate and the Prime Minister should intervene to save Puducherry, which is on its knees because of the spike in cases,'' he said.

Vaithilingam alleged that the central government-administered JIPMER has been asking patients to purchase Remdesivir from outside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

2 kidnapped ONGC employees rescued after encounter near Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland

Two employees of ONGC were rescued after an encounter near the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday.Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were kidn...

Closure of govt offices extended for three more days from Monday

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday extended the closure of all its offices by three more days till Wednesday in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the state.However, all officials and employees have been asked t...

Human Rights Watch welcome release on bail of Thai activists

A leading human rights group on Saturday welcomed the release on bail of two Thai activists charged with insulting the countrys monarchy, but repeated its contention that the apparent use of pretrial detention to punish anyone who criticize...

Italy reports 322 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,817 new cases

Italy reported 322 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 342 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,817 from 14,761. Italy has registered 119,021 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021