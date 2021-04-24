Cong LS MP seeks PM's intervention for immediate consignment of remdesivir

Congress Lok Sabha MP V Vaithlingam on Saturday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate consignment of 10,000 doses of Remdesivir injections to the Union Territory to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to Modi, a copy of which was made available to mediapersons, he brought to his notice, the 'alarming situation' due to the rise in cases and said all hospitals in Puducherry have run out of Oxygen beds.

He also alleged that Puducherry had been left out in allocation of Remdesivir by the Union Health Ministry, which had given the anti-viral drug to other states.

''This is unfortunate and the Prime Minister should intervene to save Puducherry, which is on its knees because of the spike in cases,'' he said.

Vaithilingam alleged that the central government-administered JIPMER has been asking patients to purchase Remdesivir from outside.

