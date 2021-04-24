Left Menu

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that is set to infuriate Turkey and potentially further damage frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, will likely to be celebrated by the Armenian diaspora in the United States, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington have deep policy disagreements over a host of issues.

