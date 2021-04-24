Left Menu

COVID-19: Kejriwal writes to all CMs, urges them for spare oxygen

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote his counterparts in other states on Saturday requesting them to provide oxygen to the national capital if they have spare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:26 IST
COVID-19: Kejriwal writes to all CMs, urges them for spare oxygen
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote his counterparts in other states on Saturday requesting them to provide oxygen to the national capital if they have spare. "I am writing to all Chief Ministers requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though the central government is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Hospitals in the national capital are grappling with the shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The administration including the Delhi Police has been working hard to meet the demad of hospitals on SOS basis. Amid complaints of oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that Delhi has been allotted more than the oxygen quota it had asked for and it is the state government's responsibility to rationalise and plan for it.

"Each state has been assigned their quota for oxygen as per the production of oxygen in India. Even Delhi has been allotted more than the (oxygen) quota they had asked for, and Delhi CM even thanked the PM for that yesterday... Now to rationalise the quota in a timely manner and the responsibility to finely plan it lies with the state government," he said. Dr Vardhan also stated that the Central government has also assured unhindered transportation of oxygen in the national capital.

Delhi registered 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths on Friday. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported the highest number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in a single day. As of now, there are 92,029 active COVID-19 cases in the city, taking the total coronavirus tally to 9,80,679. The death toll in the national capital has mounted to 13,541.

The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 32.43 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.38 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.The rul...

COVID centre in Delhi to be started as soon as possible: ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Saturday said it will operationalise a COVID care centre with 500 oxygen beds in south Delhi as soon as possible.The necessary guidelines, the process of registration, admission, treatment and other re...

IPL 2021: Samson, Morris shine in Rajasthan's six-wicket win over KKR

Skipper Sanju Samsons unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris stand out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders KKR by six wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. Mo...

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters.Irans al-Alam TV said the vessel was one of three Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021