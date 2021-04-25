Unable to bear news of son's death due to COVID, father of BJP MLA passes away in UP

The father of BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar, who has succumbed to COVID-19, passed away in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

According to the sources, Ramdutt Diwakar (92) was unwell for the last few days. They said he could not bear the news of his 56-year-old son's death and breathed his last on Saturday. His last rites were performed on the banks of the Yamuna river.

Diwakar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Auraiya, died of COVID-19 in Meerut.

He was admitted to a Meerut hospital four days ago.

According to the sources, Diwakar's wife has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in Kanpur.

