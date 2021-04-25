Left Menu

Second wave of COVID has shaken country; we will soon come out of crisis: PM Modi

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will soon come out of this crisis. The over 30-minute broadcast was entirely focussed on the pandemic, which has been rampaging across the country for weeks, with Modi asserting that defeating the disease is the biggest priority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Noting that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing people's patience and their limit to bear pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this ''toofan'' (storm) has shaken the country after it was full of spirit and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will soon come out of this crisis. The over 30-minute broadcast was entirely focussed on the pandemic, which has been rampaging across the country for weeks, with Modi asserting that defeating the disease is the biggest priority. He urged countrymen to go for vaccination against the disease and cautioned them against rumours about it. The Centre, he said, will continue to provide jabs free of cost to the eligible people (those over 45 years of age) and has been helping states in their efforts to deal with the disease with its full might. ''We have to give priority to the expert and scientific advice at this time to win this battle,'' he said. While people are getting affected by the disease, they are also recovering from it in big numbers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

