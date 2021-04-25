Babul Supriyo, wife test positive for COVID-19 ahead of phase VII polls

Left Menu

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday informed that he and his wife Rachna Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader has tested positive for the second time.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:03 IST
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday informed that he and his wife Rachna Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader has tested positive for the second time. Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, "Both me and my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time!"

Expressing his dismay about the news, amid the ongoing polls in West Bengal, he said, " Very sad that I won't be able to vote in Asansol." "I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th polls where 'desperate' TMC goons have already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free and fair polls," added the BJP leader in his tweet.

Elaborating on the "TMC terror," in a subsequent tweet, Supriyo wrote, "However, the TMchhi terror machinery who I have handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice. Will be doing my duties from my room and be right by my candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there." West Bengal has 81,375 active COVID-19 cases as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As many as 10,884 deaths have been reported due to the virus in the state.

Polling for the six phases of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections has already been concluded. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. The seventh phase of the high-stakes Assembly elections will commence tomorrow - with 284 candidates contesting for 36 constituencies across five districts - Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman. (ANI)

