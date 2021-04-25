Left Menu

Mamata govt not handing over crime records to Central agencies: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government was not handing over crime records to the Central agencies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:30 IST
Mamata govt not handing over crime records to Central agencies: Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda while addressing a virtual rally. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government was not handing over crime records to the Central agencies. Nadda, while addressing a virtual public rally in the Manikchak constituency of West Bengal, asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about her worry as 'Maa' and said, "Didi says she is Bengal's daughter, but so was Shova Mazumdar. She had to give up her life to save her son's life. Where was the worry for Maa?"

"Maati was not worried for, either. Bengal has fallen behind on several parameters. Manush has fallen to such lows that Mamata Ji had stopped giving crime records to the Central agencies. She did not want the world to know how she had treated the people of Bengal," the BJP leader said. "The highest number of cases of atrocities against women, rapes, human trafficking, flesh trading, unreported cases, and domestic violence cases is in Bengal," the BJP chief said.

Nadda further said that the current situations in the state can only be changed if BJP comes to power in West Bengal. "Mamata ji, people of Bengal would not be scared anymore. They want freedom from your tyranny and in the 7th & 8th phases, they will fight the decisive battle. They will go ahead and vote for 'Lotus'," he added.

The Election Commission (EC) in its order on Thursday prohibited roadshows and Padyatras in poll-bound West Bengal in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The EC also restricted the number of people's participation in public meetings to 500. Polling for the six phases of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections has already been concluded. Polling for the seventh and the eight-phase will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

