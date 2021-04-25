U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin backs 'targeted' infrastructure bill

U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin backs 'targeted' infrastructure billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:19 IST
U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he would support passing a smaller, targeted infrastructure bill with bipartisan support first before weighing other potential upgrades in a separate follow-up bill.
"More targeted," Manchin, a key vote in the closely divided Senate, said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" program, referring to a bill that would incorporate internet broadband, roads and other traditional infrastructure needs. Asked if he would back another bill with other related spending through a process called reconciliation, Manchin said "no."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
