Oxygen emergency in UP, recognise seriousness of situation: Priyanka Gandhi tells Yogi Adityanath

Stating that there is an "oxygen emergency" in Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday advised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to recognise the seriousness of the situation and immediately start working for saving the lives of people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:26 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Stating that there is an "oxygen emergency" in Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday advised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to recognise the seriousness of the situation and immediately start working for saving the lives of people. Adityanath, in his previous statement, warned those who are spreading rumors about oxygen shortage in the state and said properties of those spreading rumours of oxygen shortage will be seized.

Reacting to this, Gandhi tweeted: "Chief Minister, there is oxygen emergency all over Uttar Pradesh. You have to put a case on me, seize the property, so do. But for the sake of god, recognise the seriousness of the situation and immediately start the work of saving the lives of the people." Earlier in the day, Adityanath informed that an order for one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been placed for the third phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1. "An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has directed officials that hospitals, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, should make public the details of availability of beds twice a day. (ANI)

