Ghaziabad DM, wife test positive for coronavirus
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, and are in home-isolation, an official said on Sunday. Singh said the samples of the district magistrate and his wife Seema Pandey were tested on Saturday, and they returned positive.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:41 IST
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, and are in home-isolation, an official said on Sunday. Gaurav Singh, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Pandey, said the district magistrate had been experiencing symptoms of the disease since Saturday. Singh said the samples of the district magistrate and his wife Seema Pandey were tested on Saturday, and they returned positive. They have quarantined themselves at their home, he said.
Ghaziabad Development Authority's vice-chairperson Krishna Karunesh would work as officiating district magistrate till Pandey returns, he said.
