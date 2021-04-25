Maha: MCOCA accused beaten up by 4 inmates in Nagpur jail

A MCOCA accused was thrashed by four fellow inmates in Nagpur jail on Sunday morning, an official said.

He said Roshan Kayyum Sheikh (31), an extortion case undertrial against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked, was assaulted by four people.

Two of the accused are facing trial for the murder of an ex-corporator, while the rest two are history-sheeters with several offences against their names, including murder, he added.

''Sheikh and the four are lodged in barracks number 3 and 4. At around 10am, the four attacked Sheikh, who sustained injuries to his legs, hands, back,'' said jail superintendent Anup Kumare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)