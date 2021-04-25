Delhi BJP MP offers Rs 1 cr for oxygen plant, accuses Kejriwal of indulging in 'blame game'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should concentrate on people's problem at this critical juncture rather than indulging in ''blame game'', said BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday, who offered to give Rs 1 crore for an oxygen generation plant at a hospital in the city.

Several hospitals in the city are grappling with oxygen scarcity as a surge in COVID-19 cases has stretched the national capital's healthcare to its limits.

''The pandemic has thoroughly exposed so-called preparedness by the state government to deal with COVID-19. If the Kejriwal government permits, I am ready to give Rs 1 crore for oxygen generation plant at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital,'' Verma said, adding that the plant can supply oxygen for 200 beds and save lives.

He also asked Kejriwal ''to stop indulging in blame game and concentrate on people's problems at this critical juncture''. Stating that his party is working tirelessly to help people in this need of hour, Verma urged the chief minister, who he alleged was ''busy with photo-ops and self-publicity'', to stand with Delhiites and served them.

''Delhi is now totally in the grip of this deadly disease whereas CM seems to be busy with photo-ops and self-publicity and so much so even at those centres being readied by the Centre, he is going and getting himself photographed. This shows the low level of politics he is indulging in,'' said the BJP's MP from West Delhi.

Verma blamed the ''incompetence and negligent attitude'' of the AAP government as the sole reason for the ongoing crisis in Delhi.

''If the entire Delhi is facing a crisis, it's solely because of incompetence and negligent attitude of the Kejriwal government. The central government had alerted all states about the emerging scenario but this was overlooked by the Kejriwal government with people now having to pay a heavy price for that,'' he added.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases. The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period.

