Left Menu

Delhi BJP MP offers Rs 1 cr for oxygen plant, accuses Kejriwal of indulging in 'blame game'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should concentrate on peoples problem at this critical juncture rather than indulging in blame game, said BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday, who offered to give Rs 1 crore for an oxygen generation plant at a hospital in the city.Several hospitals in the city are grappling with oxygen scarcity as a surge in COVID-19 cases has stretched the national capitals healthcare to its limits.The pandemic has thoroughly exposed so-called preparedness by the state government to deal with COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:02 IST
Delhi BJP MP offers Rs 1 cr for oxygen plant, accuses Kejriwal of indulging in 'blame game'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should concentrate on people's problem at this critical juncture rather than indulging in ''blame game'', said BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday, who offered to give Rs 1 crore for an oxygen generation plant at a hospital in the city.

Several hospitals in the city are grappling with oxygen scarcity as a surge in COVID-19 cases has stretched the national capital's healthcare to its limits.

''The pandemic has thoroughly exposed so-called preparedness by the state government to deal with COVID-19. If the Kejriwal government permits, I am ready to give Rs 1 crore for oxygen generation plant at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital,'' Verma said, adding that the plant can supply oxygen for 200 beds and save lives.

He also asked Kejriwal ''to stop indulging in blame game and concentrate on people's problems at this critical juncture''. Stating that his party is working tirelessly to help people in this need of hour, Verma urged the chief minister, who he alleged was ''busy with photo-ops and self-publicity'', to stand with Delhiites and served them.

''Delhi is now totally in the grip of this deadly disease whereas CM seems to be busy with photo-ops and self-publicity and so much so even at those centres being readied by the Centre, he is going and getting himself photographed. This shows the low level of politics he is indulging in,'' said the BJP's MP from West Delhi.

Verma blamed the ''incompetence and negligent attitude'' of the AAP government as the sole reason for the ongoing crisis in Delhi.

''If the entire Delhi is facing a crisis, it's solely because of incompetence and negligent attitude of the Kejriwal government. The central government had alerted all states about the emerging scenario but this was overlooked by the Kejriwal government with people now having to pay a heavy price for that,'' he added.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases. The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida, accordi...

World Cup Archery Stage 1: Deepika led women's recurve team beats Mexico to win gold

Indian womens recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 27-26 in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, A...

IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his sides slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSKs innings and ...

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president's standoff

Gunfire erupted in Somalias capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the countrys leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds extended stay in power.There were no reports of casu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021