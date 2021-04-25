Albania's ruling Socialists set to win election -exit poll

Albania's ruling Socialist Party is set to win a national election on Sunday with 46.9% of the vote, according to an exit poll by Top Channel TV.

The opposition Democratic Party is set to come second with 43.5% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement is forecast to come third with 6.9% of the vote.

