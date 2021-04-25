Left Menu

Entire UP cabinet absent amid cry for help in state to tackle coronavirus situation: UP Congress

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:35 IST
Entire UP cabinet absent amid cry for help in state to tackle coronavirus situation: UP Congress

Accusing the Uttar Pradesh government's entire Cabinet of being absent amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP Congress on Sunday said if one COVID hospital was built in every division of the state, then so many lives may not have been lost.

In a tweet in Hindi, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, ''The entire Cabinet of Yogi Adityanath government is absent, while there is a 'traaheemaam' (cry for help) in Uttar Pradesh. The Team-11 of Yogi Adityanath's administration did not do anything in the last year. If one COVID hospital was built by now in every division of the state, then so many lives may not have been lost, and the current grim situation would not have been there.'' Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at CM Adityanath's remarks that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in the state, and asserted that ''only an insensitive government'' will give such a statement.

Asserting that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in UP, Adityanath on Saturday had said that the state government would conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes.

Tagging a media report on his remarks, Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''Just imagine yourself in the place of those patients who are told that they will not get admission due to lack of oxygen. ''Oxygen is low, take your patient''.

''Only an insensitive government will give such a statement,'' she said.

Tagging another media report on Adityanath's remarks, the Congress general secretary also said, ''Mr. Chief Minister, there is an oxygen emergency in the entire state.'' ''If you want to file a case against me, seize my property, do so. But for God's sake recognise the seriousness of the situation and get down to saving people's lives immediately,'' she said in another tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-reliant on top-order, SRH sink to Super Over defeat against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabads inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they slumped to yet another in Indian Premier League IPL, losing Sundays contest against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, here. Hyderabad spinners Rashid Kha...

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021