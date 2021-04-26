Asansol Dakshin BJP candidate accuses TMC of manipulating voters by wearing cap of CM's photo
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents of manipulating voters by wearing a cap with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photo on it, at a booth in her constituency during the polling for the seventh phase of the assembly elections.ANI | Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:35 IST
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents of manipulating voters by wearing a cap with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photo on it, at a booth in her constituency during the polling for the seventh phase of the assembly elections. "TMC polling agent was wearing a cap with Chief Minister's photo on it, at a polling booth at Baktarnagar High School in Asansol Dakshin and when we complain about it, the presiding officer says that he is unwell and did not notice it," Paul, a candidate from Asansol Dakshin constituency, told ANI.
"EC has said that you cannot wear anything that has your party's symbol or a political leader's picture. It is Mamata Banerjee's trick. She knows people will not vote for her this time. Her time is up," she added. The BJP leader, who cast her vote for the assembly election, further said that she will complain about it after getting out of the booth.
Voting is currently underway in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC trying to suppress facts, guns were aimed at villagers in Sitalkuchi: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Cooch Behar firing.
EC barring entry of netas in Cooch Behar unprecedented move, want to visit Sitalkuchi, where four died in firing, on April 14: Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds roadshow in West Bengal's Bardhaman amid polls
Those threatening more Cooch Behar-like killings in Bengal should be banned politically: CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Ranaghat.
Eye on SC seats, PM Modi asks why Mamata Banerjee didn't apologize for TMC leader's anti-Dalit remarks