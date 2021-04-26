Kremlin says date and location of Putin-Biden summit not yet decided

Kremlin says date and location of Putin-Biden summit not yet decidedReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:15 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had not yet agreed on a date and place for a summit meeting of President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin and that many factors still needed to be looked at before it is finalized.
A Kremlin aide said on Sunday that the meeting could happen in June, the RIA news agency reported. Russia's Kommersant newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Biden had offered Putin to meet on June 15-16 in a European country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Joe Biden
- Putin
- United States
- Vladimir Putin
- Biden
- European
- Kremlin
