Himachal to supply oxygen to Delhi amid COVID-19 crisis

The Himachal Pradesh government will arrange oxygen supply to Delhi, which is facing acute shortage of the life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients, from the hill state, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on the request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has agreed to arrange emergency supply of oxygen to Delhi amid the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:14 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government will arrange oxygen supply to Delhi, which is facing acute shortage of the life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients, from the hill state, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on the request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has agreed to arrange emergency supply of oxygen to Delhi amid the COVID-19 crisis, he added. In a letter written to his Delhi counterpart, Thakur said that the Himachal Pradesh government was ''highly concerned'' about the situation emerging in the national capital and would be more than happy to extend all possible help to the Delhi government. Thakur said that officers of the Delhi government may contact additional director of industries for arranging the supply of oxygen from the state. Kejriwal, in a tweet, also thanked the chief minister for his help.

