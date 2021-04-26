Left Menu

Efforts on to operationalise 1,000 bed makeshift COVID hospital in Kangra: HP CM

Thakur also urged the people to strictly follow SOPs and guidelines of the state government regarding restriction over social gatherings during marriages and other functions.Later, the Chief Minister also visited Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola in Baijnath area of Kangra district.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:18 IST
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said efforts were underway to convert a complex run by Radha Soami Satsang in Kangra district's Paror into a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital catering to COVID-19 patients.

During a review meeting held in the DC's office in Dharamshala, the Chief Minister said the state had adequate PPE kits, face masks, sanitisers and essential medicines to check the spread of coronavirus. He said the state also has adequate supply of medical oxygen.

He said the main focus of the government was to increase bed capacity for COVID-19 patients to meet any emergent situation. He said that a 50-bedded City Centre Multispecialty Hospital at Gaggal would be made functional from Tuesday for COVID-19 patients.

In view of the sharp surge of COVID-19 patients in the state, the government had decided to impose a curfew in four border districts of the state from 10 pm to 5 am. He said that people arriving from other parts of the country have been asked to bring a RT-PCR negative report valid for 72 hours and to stay in home isolation for 14 days.

He also urged the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies to keep vigil on the people coming from other parts of the country in their respective areas.

Thakur said doctors and paramedical staff must also sensitise the patients and their family members in home isolation regarding the do's and don'ts about the virus. He said doctors must also regularly monitor health parameters of the patients in home isolation.

Thakur also urged the people to strictly follow SOPs and guidelines of the state government regarding restriction over social gatherings during marriages and other functions.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola in Baijnath area of Kangra district. He said an additional 50-bed capacity for COVID-19 patients would be created in the newly constructed building of the Ayurvedic College. He directed the authorities to increase the bed capacity up to 100 beds.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, Member of Parliament Kishan Kapoor, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Rakesh Prajapati and SP Vimukt Ranjan were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

