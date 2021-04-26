Gambhir slams Kejriwal, says Delhi government responsible for arranging oxygen tankers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over "oxygen shortage" faced by hospitals in the national capital and said that the Delhi government is responsible for arranging oxygen tankers. He accused Kejriwal of being "vigyapan mantri".

"Kejriwal did not do any work in six years as the Chief Minister but he should have known that the Centre is responsible for providing oxygen but Delhi government is responsible for the oxygen tankers. I request him (Kejriwal) to leave his ego behind and help people of Delhi. In the present scenario, we should help each other," he said. The cricketer-turned-politician, who is MP from East Delhi, said people in Delhi did not elect Kejriwal for "photo op but to serve them".

He said that the people of city were facing difficulties in getting beds, oxygen. "But still, there are government advertisements. Are you (Kejriwal) working for photo op. Why so much self-obsession. People in Delhi are dying. They chose you for their service. Serving people is your responsibility," he added. Delhi recorded 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 94,592 active cases.

The six-day-long lockdown has now been extended to another week. (ANI)

