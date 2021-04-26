Modi, Biden have telephone conversation: official sources

Modi, Biden have telephone conversation: official sourcesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, official sources said.
Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India.
The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.
“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
