Owaisi launches COVID-19 helpline by Majlis Trust, slams BJOwaisi launches COVID-19 helpline by Majlis TrustP-led government

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched "a relief package" for patients of COVID-19 which includes a medical helpline, an oxygen bank and distribution of medical kits. He launched it at an event of Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Owaisi said a phone helpline has been set up with 20 call executives and 25 doctors. A release said that initially the helpline will operate from 6 am to 12 pm and provide all necessary guidance to patients and their caregivers. This will include advise for at-home care for mild and moderate patients and "professional assistance" for critical patients. The helpline number is 7306600600

Owaisi said medical kits consisiting of medicines will be distributed to COVID-19 patients who have only mild or moderate symptoms. He added that an oxygen bank has also been set up with 200 oxygen cylinders and 50 small cylinders for homecare patients have been procured.

Owaisi alleged that the central government was "responsible" for the current situation of COVID-19. He also alleged that the government doesn't have any plans on how to control the COVID situation in the country.

"Back in January, the Prime Minister told in the World Economic Forum that India has won over the battle against corona pandemic. Even in the recent Lok Sabha session he said the same. But the India is suffering now from the sencond wave of COVID-19 and is even worst than the first wave," Owaisi said. He said that India is currently "short of vaccines, oxygen and even medicine" and said the government should be "proactive" to handle this situation.

He also sought exemption of medicines like Remdesivir, oxygen kits and other essential medicines from GST. Owaisi appealed people to not to come out of their hosues without wearing masks. "I appeal to the people to not to come of their houses untill necessary and even while going out please put on masks and maintain social distancing at public places" he said.

The MP also urged people to get vaccinated against the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)