KC Venugopal writes to UP CM, requests better treatment for journalist Siddique Kappan

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Monday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to provide better medical treatment to journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police since October last year. "I would like to draw your kind attention towards the severe health problem being faced by Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, currently in custody under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh," wrote Venugopal in his letter to Adityanath.

"It has been widely reported that after getting infected with COVID-19, he has been admitted to Mathura Medical College, Mathura, where he is facing severe health problems compounded further by diabetes and heart issues. It is all the more shocking to learn that he is being denied basic human rights as he remains handcuffed and chained to his bed making him unable to have his meals properly or even use the bathroom for the last few days," the Congress leader said. The Rajya MP requested the Chief Minister to intervene in this "serious human right violation" and ensure humane treatment to Kappan.

"The media fraternity in Kerala and Delhi as also his family members are seriously worried about his health condition and the inhuman treatment being meted out to him. I would request you to take the necessary measures to provide the necessary medical facilities to him at the earliest," urged Venugopal. Venugopal's letter comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart requesting him to ensure better medical treatment to Kappan.

On Sunday, eleven MPs of the United Democratic Front (UDF) wrote to Chief Justice NV Ramana seeking 'urgent hearing' in journalist Siddique Kappan case and requested for issue of necessary orders to shift him from Mathura Medical College Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Earlier, Kappan's wife Raihanth wrote a letter to the newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday requesting him to immediately pass a release order for her husband as his life is in "extreme danger" in Mathura jail.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court on April 22 seeking its immediate direction to transfer Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS, New Delhi, due to his ill-health. Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in October last year, in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.

An FIR had been registered under the UAPA in the case against Kappan by the Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)

