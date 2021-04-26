Left Menu

KC Venugopal writes to UP CM, requests better treatment for journalist Siddique Kappan

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Monday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to provide better medical treatment to journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police since October last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:40 IST
KC Venugopal writes to UP CM, requests better treatment for journalist Siddique Kappan
Congress MP KC Venugopal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Monday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to provide better medical treatment to journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police since October last year. "I would like to draw your kind attention towards the severe health problem being faced by Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, currently in custody under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh," wrote Venugopal in his letter to Adityanath.

"It has been widely reported that after getting infected with COVID-19, he has been admitted to Mathura Medical College, Mathura, where he is facing severe health problems compounded further by diabetes and heart issues. It is all the more shocking to learn that he is being denied basic human rights as he remains handcuffed and chained to his bed making him unable to have his meals properly or even use the bathroom for the last few days," the Congress leader said. The Rajya MP requested the Chief Minister to intervene in this "serious human right violation" and ensure humane treatment to Kappan.

"The media fraternity in Kerala and Delhi as also his family members are seriously worried about his health condition and the inhuman treatment being meted out to him. I would request you to take the necessary measures to provide the necessary medical facilities to him at the earliest," urged Venugopal. Venugopal's letter comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart requesting him to ensure better medical treatment to Kappan.

On Sunday, eleven MPs of the United Democratic Front (UDF) wrote to Chief Justice NV Ramana seeking 'urgent hearing' in journalist Siddique Kappan case and requested for issue of necessary orders to shift him from Mathura Medical College Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Earlier, Kappan's wife Raihanth wrote a letter to the newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday requesting him to immediately pass a release order for her husband as his life is in "extreme danger" in Mathura jail.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court on April 22 seeking its immediate direction to transfer Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS, New Delhi, due to his ill-health. Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in October last year, in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.

An FIR had been registered under the UAPA in the case against Kappan by the Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organising and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.The task force will be vice-chaired by Labour Secretary Marty Walsh, will be dedicated to m...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict would bring a new vision to U.N.-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it. The United Nations is h...

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021