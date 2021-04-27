Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP govt of fudging COVID death toll data

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the BJP governments mismanagement and short-sightedness has turned the state into corona pradesh.Fake data is being given to show fewer deaths, while a rush is being witnessed at crematoriums, Yadav alleged in a statement.It is the governments failure that even BJP MPs, MLAs are not satisfied with the current state of affairs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:41 IST
File Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of fudging the coronavirus death toll, saying the rush at crematoriums contradicts the data. The former UP chief minister also alleged that the BJP government's mismanagement and short-sightedness has turned the state into ''corona pradesh''.

''Fake data is being given to show fewer deaths, while a rush is being witnessed at crematoriums,'' Yadav alleged in a statement.

''It is the government's failure that even BJP MPs, MLAs are not satisfied with the current state of affairs. The number of doctors, hospitals and other facilities given by the BJP is mostly fake. Such an insensitive government was never seen in the state,'' he claimed.

Yadav said the BJP should shun its pride and think like family members of COVID patients, and ensure availability of oxygen at their homes. He accused the party of not paying any heed to experts' warning about the second wave.

The SP chief also demanded uniformity in rates of COVID vaccine in the entire country and appealed to his party workers to help battle the second wave of coronavirus.

In a tweet, he also blamed the BJP government for mismanaging COVID, saying that it was being discussed across the world.

''Different countries have put a travel ban on India. This has adversely impacted India's image at the global level. Even 'praanvaayu' is not available...Where is the double engine government,'' Yadav asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

