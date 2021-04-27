No victory procession after counting on May 2: EC issues order to states, UT following COVID outbreak

Left Menu

In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes on May 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes on May 2.

The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible." It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Assembly election of four states -- Assam, Kerela, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and union territory Puducherry were held in April while elections in the state of West Bengal are still continuing. In Assam, the assembly elections were held in three phases and West Bengal in eight.

The Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Election Commission for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that the poll body was responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee slammed the poll body for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies and said that it is the only institution responsible for the second wave of COVID-19.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on a number of occasions, has asked the Election Commission to curtail the eight-phased assembly election. During the election, the Left front on the other hand, restrained from holding public rallies citing steep increase in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

