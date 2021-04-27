Spain to send 7 tonnes of medical aid to India

Spain will send just over seven tonnes of medical supplies to India, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, to help authorities cope with a rampant COVID-19 wave that is killing thousands there every day.

"Nobody will be safe until we are all safe," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)