Left Menu

TMC Birbhum president to be placed under strict surveillance till Friday 7 am: Official

Khela ki bondho hoi The game will not stop, he asserted.West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh welcomed the decision, contending that if the chief minister can be restricted from campaigning for two days, why would there not be strict measures for someone like Mondal.Free and fair polling is not possible if Mondal is not kept under surveillance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:33 IST
TMC Birbhum president to be placed under strict surveillance till Friday 7 am: Official

The Election Commission on Tuesday placed Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am, an official said.

The decision was taken in the wake of the chief electoral officer receiving ''several complaints against Mondal'', he said.

''In view of the feedback received from various sources and as per the report of the DEO and SP, Birbhum, the commission has directed that Mondal be under strict surveillance of the executive magistrate and CAPF for ensuring free and fair elections,'' the official said.

During this period, videography would be conducted ''with date and stamping''.

A total of 11 constituencies in Birbhum are scheduled to go for polls in the eighth and final phase of the assembly elections on Thursday.

Mondal was placed under similar surveillance during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2016 assembly polls. PTI Reacting to the poll panel's directive, Mondal said it has become a common practice and the people of the state will give a befitting reply.

''They have put me under surveillance, not under house arrest. The EC does it every time. I will go to my office as usual and will be accompanied by central forces and other officials.

''There is no harm in this arrangement. 'Khela ki bondho hoi' (The game will not stop),'' he asserted.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh welcomed the decision, contending that if the chief minister can be restricted from campaigning for two days, why would there not be strict measures for ''someone like Mondal''.

''Free and fair polling is not possible if Mondal is not kept under surveillance. He is a person who asks people to attack the police with bombs... If he is not kept under watch, the police and the administration will be under tremendous pressure. This is a good decision,'' Ghosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC panel against rail double-tracking project in Goa

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee has recommended revocation of the permission granted by the National Board for Wildlife NBWL for double-tracking the South-Western railway track which runs through Bhagwan Mahaveer wil...

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...

US consumer confidence returns to pre-pandemic levels

Consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began, as the rapid rollout of vaccines and another round of US financial support for Americans boosts optimism.The Conference Board ...

U.S. eases COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021