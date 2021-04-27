It’s time for the world to extend aid, support to India: UN General Assembly President 

Expressing worry over the surging coronavirus cases in India, President of the UN General Assembly said it is time for the world to extend help and support to the country, which had supplied crucial COVID19 vaccines to vulnerable nations.

“I’m worried about the #COVID19 situation in India, a country which did so much to ensure #Vaccines4All in vulnerable countries. It’s time for the world to extend aid & support to India. No one’s safe until we’re all safe,” President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir tweeted Tuesday. He added that his thoughts are with the people of India at this time.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti replied to Bozkir’s tweet, saying: ''India deeply appreciates “your sentiments and solidarity at this juncture.” PTI YAS RUP RUP RUP

