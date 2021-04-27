Somalia's president to address nation as support crumbles

Left Menu

Somalias president will address the nation on Tuesday evening after two key regional states objected to his extended stay in office and the prime minister asked the country to prepare for elections whose delay had sparked gunfire between rival groups of soldiers in the Mogadishu streets.President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed had not commented publicly since hundreds of soldiers opposed to his two-year extension took up positions in the capital on Sunday.

Somalia's president will address the nation on Tuesday evening after two key regional states objected to his extended stay in office and the prime minister asked the country to prepare for elections whose delay had sparked gunfire between rival groups of soldiers in the Mogadishu streets.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed had not commented publicly since hundreds of soldiers opposed to his two-year extension took up positions in the capital on Sunday. Alarmed by the extraordinary sight, the United Nations, African Union, United States and others in the international community on Tuesday warned against the “emerging fragmentation” of the Somali National Army along clan lines. Some residents fled, worried that Somalia was against collapsing into conflict after years of trying to rebuild.

Soon afterward, the regional states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug turned against the president's extension in office and called for a return to talks on the national election that had been meant to take place in early February. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble backed that joint statement and called on security forces to return to their barracks. He also urged opposition leaders to stop any actions that could harm Somalia's stability.

The president has faced growing opposition in Somalia and abroad after the lower house of parliament approved the extension of his mandate and he signed it into law it, to the fury of Senate leaders. Somalia's election has been delayed amid disputes between the federal government and the states of Puntland and Jubbaland along with the opposition. The UN and others warned that the uncertainty jeopardizes a country rebuilding from three decades of conflict, and that the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group could take advantage of the chaos.

The president, a former US citizen who gave up that status while in office, tried to defend his actions on the election standoff in a recent interview with his former local newspaper, The Buffalo News, asserting that Somalia “cannot afford a power vacuum'' and the extra time would allow officials to organize the first one-person-one-vote direct election in decades. He added, “Who can lead, if we leave?” The goal of a direct election in Somalia remains elusive. It was meant to take place this time. Instead, the federal government and states agreed on another “indirect election,” with senators and members of parliament elected by community leaders — delegates of powerful clans — in each member state. Members of parliament and senators then elect Somalia's president.

An alliance of opposition leaders, along with civil society groups, have objected, arguing it leaves them no say in the politics of their own country.

The president in his interview with The Buffalo News called the current election model undemocratic. But when asked if he would peacefully hand over power if someone else is elected, he replied, “Absolutely, without any hesitation.”

