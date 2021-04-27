Left Menu

50 pc of people of Goa got themselves tested for COVID-19 so far, says CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed that 50 per cent of people of the state have got themselves tested for COVID-19 so far.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:44 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed that 50 per cent of people of the state have got themselves tested for COVID-19 so far. The Chief Minister held a meeting with state Police Personnel through video conferencing regarding enforcement of COVID-19 norms in the state.

Interacting with the Police force during the meeting held at his residence Altinho, Panaji the Chief Minister directed the cops to ensure that the Covid norms are strictly enforced and implemented in the state to curb the spread of deadly Coronavirus disease. He also directed them to initiate stern action against those violating the guidelines issued and restrictions imposed under Section 144.

In the light of COVID-19 cases, Sawant said festivals, temple fairs, religious rituals, church feasts, offering prayers in mosques and other places of worship should be offered from home. "Police needs to be proactive more so in telling the people that they should not step out from home in view of the current Covid-19 situation. They should also request those who are not coming forward to get vaccinated for Covid-19," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

