At least three patients died in a fire at a private hospital near Thane in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra locality near Thane at 3.40 am.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 06:52 IST
Maha: Three patients die in fire at private hospital in Thane

At least three patients died in a fire at a private hospital near Thane in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra locality near Thane at 3.40 am. There were no coronavirus patients in the hospital, he added.

Three fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been extinguished, the official said.

Twenty patients including six in the intensive care unit were evacuated, he said.

Local MLA and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad told reporters at the scene that at least three persons were roasted alive in the fire that destroyed the first floor of the hospital.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed of the tragedy, he said. The family of each deceased will be given a compensation of Rs. five lakh and those injured will get Rs one lakh each, he added.

A high-level enquiry committee has been constituted to go into the cause of the fire, he said. The committee will comprise officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and also the police and medical officials, he said.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital at Virar in the adjoining Palghar district on April 23.

