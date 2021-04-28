EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with Britain

EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with BritainReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:44 IST
The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.
EU lawmakers backed the trade and cooperation agreement by 660 votes to five, with 32 abstentions, the parliament announced on Wednesday. The vote took place on Tuesday, but coronavirus working restrictions meant the result was not immediately known. Parliament's consent brings to an end over four years of acrimonious negotiations and debate and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Parliament
- post-Brexit
- European Union
- Britain
- Parliament
ALSO READ
More Irish-British trade diverted via N.Ireland post-Brexit -port boss
UK eases post-Brexit controls on vehicles taking goods to the EU
UK lifts post-Brexit permits for truckers as trade recovers
EU parliament backs post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal - Verhofstadt
European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal