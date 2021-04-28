Left Menu

Maha announce free vaccines for people in 18-44 age group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines for free to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

The move will put a burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state's coffers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

