Maha announce free vaccines for people in 18-44 age group

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines for free to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

The move will put a burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state's coffers, he said.

