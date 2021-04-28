French President Macron to update France on COVID situation this Friday

French President Macron to update France on COVID situation this FridayReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:48 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation this Friday to give an update on France's COVID-19 situation, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.
Castex added at a news conference on Wednesday that France's COVID situation was improving.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
