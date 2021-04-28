Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the country's Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.

"The Constitutional Court has opened the way for Moldovan citizens to elect a new parliament," Sandu told a televised briefing. The state of emergency, intended to help combat a surge in COVID-19 infections, had prevented Sandu calling an election. The pro-Western Sandu has said Moldova's current assembly is dominated by people opposed to her efforts to tackle corruption and implement necessary reforms.

Moldova has been beset by instability and corruption scandals in recent years, including the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system. "The decree (on snap election)... will put an end to the chaos that (MPs) have created in that parliament. The new parliament will approve a government that will work in the interests of the people," Sandu added.

Earlier this year, parliament twice refused to appoint prime ministers proposed by the president. Sandu's pro-Russian predecessor, Socialist party leader Igor Dodon, said his party is ready for an election despite the fact that the budget does not provide money for voting.

Dodon has previously accused Sandu of pursuing a pro-Western policy that would lead to the collapse of the state.

