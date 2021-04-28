Left Menu

Cong MLA Pargat Singh criticises Amarinder Singh over 2015 Faridkot firing incident probe

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:51 IST
Cong MLA Pargat Singh criticises Amarinder Singh over 2015 Faridkot firing incident probe

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Wednesday questioned the working of his party government in Punjab and even suggested Amarinder Singh to conduct a survey to know about the latter's performance as the chief minister of the state.

Pargat also expressed his annoyance over the alleged delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing in Faridkot in 2015.

He met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has been holding meetings with party legislators amid growing pressure within the party for taking the post-sacrilege police firing incidents to its logical conclusion.

“The 2017 assembly election was won in the name of Captain Amarinder Singh. I told the CM sahib that ‘you should hold your own survey as CM’. We will come to exactly where we stand,” Pargat told reporters.

He said people had voted for Amarinder in 2017 after seeing his performance from 2002 to 2007 as the chief minister of the state.

“But he is not that Captain now,” he said.

The Congress legislator from Jalandhar Cantonment also questioned his own government over its ''intent” in ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

Asked if delay in justice in the case will adversely impact the Congress's chances in the 2022 assembly polls, Pargat said, “We have already suffered a blow. But we have to see how to come out of it.” The Punjab and Haryana High court had on April 9 quashed the Punjab police SIT probe report into Kotkapura police firing at people protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

The state government has already announced to form a new team to probe the firing incident.

To a question on Amarinder daring former minister Navjot Sidhu to contest from Patiala, Pargat said he does not expect a leader like Amarinder to say this.

“Such things should not be said. The CM is a fatherly figure of a state…,” he said.

On Tuesday, Amarinder had challenged Sidhu to contest against him from Patiala seat and said the latter would lose his security deposit like the way former Army chief J J Singh did.

Congress legislator Navjot Sidhu has been attacking his own party-led government and the CM over the alleged delay in justice in the incidents of desecration and the subsequent police firing incident.

PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to rule in favor of a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was disciplined over a foul-mouthed social media post but cautiously approached the broader question of whether pu...

Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home afte...

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...

Pakistan urges Taliban to rejoin Afghan peace process ahead of Istanbul conference

Ahead of the Istanbul conference on Afghanistan slated for next month, Pakistan is putting efforts to convince the Taliban for rejoining the peace process otherwise the Taliban may face tough actions from Islamabad. This comes after the Afg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021