Congress announces four more candidates for Punjab; PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to contest from Ludhiana
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress releases list of four more candidates for Punjab, fields PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Aurangabad LS seat to see 2019 rerun of contest between key candidates
Will go out of respect for Akhilesh Yadav but won't campaign for SP candidate: ST Hasan on SP chief's Moradabad visit
Will work for industrial development in UP's Shravasti: BJP's LS poll candidate Saket Misra
"Jhooth ki guarantee": Congress leader Jitu Patwari takes a jibe at BJP manifesto
Will work for industrial development in UP's Shravasti: BJP's LS poll candidate Saket Misra