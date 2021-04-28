Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Left Menu

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home after developing symptoms of coronavirus. His wife has also been admitted to the same hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:35 IST
Senior journalist Raju Mishra (50), who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.

A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home after developing symptoms of coronavirus. When his condition deteriorated, Mishra's family members and some journalists got him admitted to a government hospital but did not recuperate. From there, Mishra was later referred to a private hospital where he lost his battle with the virus on Wednesday morning. His wife has also been admitted to the same hospital for COVID-19 treatment. He was cremated later in the day at Hindon river cremation ground in the district.

The scribe's elder brother Mukesh Mishra, who was also a journalist with various newspapers, had earlier died due to COVID-19 in the earlier phase of the pandemic.

Subrat Bhattacharya, a fellow journalist of Raju Mishra, claimed the scribe died due to inadequate facilities provided during treatment.

Mishra is survived by his ailing wife and two unmarried daughters.

