Mithun Chakraborty casts vote, congratulates security personnel for peaceful voting

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia area of North Kolkata during the eighth phase of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls.

Updated: 29-04-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:25 IST
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty after casting his vote. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia area of North Kolkata during the eighth phase of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. After casting his vote, the actor-turned-politician congratulated the security personnel and said that he never voted so peacefully before.

"I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel," Chakraborty told ANI. Meanwhile, BJP national President JP Nadda urged the electorate in West Bengal to cast their vote while following all COVID-19 protocols in the last phase of the state Assembly polls.

"The eighth and final phase of the West Bengal polls is underway. I appel yo people to vote for 'Sonar Bangla' while following all COVID-19 protocols," Nadda tweeted in Hindi. Voting is underway at 35 constituencies in four districts of West Bengal. As many as 283 candidates are in the fray in the last phase of the Assembly elections. the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

