Rahul Gandhi demands free vaccination for all, tweets dictionary meaning of word 'free'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday demanded free Covid-19 vaccination for all Indians, and sent out a tweet with the dictionary meaning and usage of the word free to stress his point.Gandhi and his party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens. In Indias case, mandatory online registration may end up excluding many, he said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:05 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday demanded free Covid-19 vaccination for all Indians, and sent out a tweet with the dictionary meaning and usage of the word 'free' to stress his point.

Gandhi and his party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens. They have also termed the centre's new vaccination policy discriminatory.

In his Thursday morning tweet, Gandhi further stressed his demand. ''free /friː/ adjective, adverb -- costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for,'' he wrote, and then went on to illustrate the usage of word ''free'' through two examples relevant to his demands, ''India must get free COVID vaccine. All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge.” ''Let's hope they get it this time,'' he said in the tweet with the hashtag #vaccine.

Separately, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded on-the-spot registration option also for all adults at inoculation centres, saying the online process may end up excluding many.

''I fail to understand why BOTH options of online pre-registration and on-the-spot registration for walk-ins should not be allowed for vaccination. Online registration should help not hamper. In India's case, mandatory online registration may end up excluding many,” he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

