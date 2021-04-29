Left Menu

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:06 IST
Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a ''national calamity'', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the ''Maharashtra model'' of COVID-19 management should be implemented in other parts of the country.

He, however, did not elaborate on the model.

Raut said Thackeray, during meetings of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through letters to the Centre, had asked to declare the COVID-19 crisis as a ''national calamity''.

''Thackeray has been saying this for a month now and it is good that even the Supreme Court has taken note of it,'' the Rajya Sabha member said.

The SC on Tuesday termed the massive resurgence of COVID-19 cases a ''national crisis'' and said it cannot remain a mute spectator at such a time.

''The Supreme Court and high courts are concerned and taking up the matter. It is good and this would be beneficial for the country,'' Raut said.

He said despite all efforts to ''malign''Maharashtra, the state government was working hard to tackle the pandemic.

The rest of the country should adopt the ''Maharashtra model'' of COVID-19 management, the Shiv Sena leader said.

''Everyone needs to take note of the efforts made by the state government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and implement the Maharashtra model elsewhere in the country,'' he added.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 63,309 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's overall tally to 44,73,394, while 985 deaths pushed the toll to 67,214, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: UP govt announces weekend lockdown to cover Mondays too

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday ...

'End is in sight': tackling a rare disease in a global pandemic

Okello Aballa Ognum regularly has to walk deep into the jungles of southwest Ethiopia to treat the water ponds that harbor a debilitating parasitic disease. Painstakingly, he measures the water volume to determine how much chemical treatmen...

JNU postpones registration process for winter semester to May 8 due to COVID-19

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Wednesday postponed online registration for the Winter semester in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. Registrations, which were to commence from April 27, will commence on May 8, a JNU statemen...

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021